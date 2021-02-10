Yami Gautam: ‘Something about black and white tones’

Yami posted the monochrome picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen dressed in a shirt and a skirt. She is seen looking away from the camera and seems to be deep in thought.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam posted a monochrome picture on Wednesday, stating there is something about black and white tones that fascinates her.

“Something about black n white tones,” Yami captioned the post.

Yami has just wrapped up shooting for the horror comedy “Bhoot Police”. The film co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani.

She will be seen in the upcoming film “Dasvi”.