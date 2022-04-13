Yasangi paddy procurement to begin from April 14 in Khammam: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:33 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at a review meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: The procurement of paddy produced in Yasangi season in the district, would commence from Thursday at 236 centres. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who held a review meeting with the officials, directed them to this effect.

The Minister chaired a meeting with revenue, agriculture, marketing, transport, cooperative and rural development department officials here on Wednesday to review the arrangements for paddy procurement.

Speaking on the occasion Ajay Kumar said that in yasangi paddy was cultivated in about 1.05 lakh acres in the district. It was estimated that around 2.42 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be produced and 1.70 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be brought to the procurement centres.

The minister directed the officials to ensure availability of an adequate number of gunny bags, tarpaulins, weighing and moisture measuring machines. In view of hot weather conditions shamianas have to be erected and drinking water has to be supplied to the farmers at the procurement centres.

Harvesting of paddy started in Palair, Sathupalli, Kusumanchi, Kallur, Nelakondapalli, Tallada, Vemsoor and other mandals. During the Covid crisis, the government bought paddy at the door steps of the farmers, this time the government procuring yasangi paddy with an objective of preventing farmers from suffering any loss, Ajay Kumar explained.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that in Palair and Sathupalli paddy sowing started early in the season and so was harvesting. The district administration was fully geared up to procure paddy like it did in vanakalam season.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju and MLC Tata Madhusudhan suggested continuing vanakalam procurement centres so that the paddy procurement could be completed as soon as possible.

151 procurement centres in Kothagudem

Ajay Kumar later in the day held a videoconference with District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other officials on yasangi paddy procurement and directed the officials to make all required arrangements for purchasing paddy.

The Collector informed that as many as 151 centres were being set up in the district. Around 109 centres would be set up by PACS. About 5000 gunny bags would be made available at every centre. Check posts would be set up at Bhadrachalam, Cherla, Aswaraopet and Dammapet to stop paddy from other States coming into the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .