Yashoda Hospitals rescues 14-year-old girl from life-threatening skin disorder

The medical condition of the young girl with Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), caused due to administration of drugs lamotrigine and oxcarbazepine, was further complicated by sepsis, which made her recovery even more complicated.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:22 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Physicians from Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City on Monday announced successful treatment of a 14-year-old girl who was admitted with a rare and complex case of Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), a potentially life-threatening skin reaction caused by medications.

Senior physician from the hospital, Dr L Sudharshan Reddy said that the girl’s treatment involved intensive care, intravenous antibiotics, potassium correction, antiepileptic medications, and other supportive measures.

Her condition improved gradually, allowing for extubation, the management of skin rashes through plastic surgery, and successful weaning off of oxygen support, he said.

Blood cultures indicated the presence of bacteria Acinetobacter baumannii growth, prompting the administration of antibiotics. Subsequent blood cultures showed no growth after 48 hours, affirming the effectiveness of the treatment. The youngster is being discharged in a stable condition with prescribed medications and medical advice.