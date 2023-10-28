Yashoda Hospitals launches awareness program on ‘Brain Stroke’

Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad, had organised an awareness program about new treatments and technologies in brain stroke patients. Paralysis is a dangerous disease that unknowingly cripples a person

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City (Traffic) Addl. Commissioner of Police, G. Sudheer Babu, inaugurated brain stroke awareness program launched by Yashoda Hospitals on the occasion of World Stroke Day.

Yashoda Hospitals Secunderabad, had organised an awareness program about new treatments and technologies in brain stroke patients. Paralysis is a dangerous disease that unknowingly cripples a person. It suddenly turns a person who until then looks healthy into a disabled person. Eventually the survivors will also die, a press release said.

“Most people are more likely to have a stroke after the age of 50 years. So it is best to get regular medical check-ups as you get older,” said Sudheer Babu.

Yashoda Hospitals group, Director, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti said a new treatment technique known as Mechanical thrombectomy is saving many patients from disability and death.

“A stroke happens when the blood supply to your brain is cut off, resulting in temporary or permanent damage to your brain cells. Mechanical thrombectomy procedure helps in clearing the clots in the blood vessels, re-establishing the circulation to the brain,” he said.

Yashoda Hospitals is at the forefront of providing this treatment as more than 250 patients got this treatment till now with 80 per cent of them experiencing good recovery, said Dr. Pavan Gorukanti.

Also Read Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals host conference on Joint Preservation