Yashwant Sinha gets rousing welcome in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:17 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Hyderabad: The Opposition parties’ Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha received a rousing welcome from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and leaders of the ruling TRS upon his arrival at Begumpet airport on Saturday.

The Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues including TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Parliament members, the State legislators and other leaders received Sinha at the airport. Later, the TRS cadre took out a massive rally with scores of two-wheelers from the Begumpet airport to Jala Vihar.

The TRS, which has declared support to Sinha in the Presidential elections, decked up all the roads leading to the airport and along the rally route with party flags, posters, banners and cutouts of Yashwant Sinha, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. The police imposed traffic restrictions in view of the TRS rally and diverted the commuters through alternative routes.

Later, Sinha met the leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) who extended their support to his candidature and sought their votes. He left for Bengaluru by a special flight from the Begumpet airport in the evening.