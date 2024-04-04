Yennam Srinivas Reddy says KTR threatening leaders through legal notices

Accordingly, a formal complaint was lodged with DGP Ravi Gupta and the police were investigating into different allegations as there were evidences, he charged.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy charged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was threatening leaders through legal notices over phone tapping allegations.

The BRS working president served legal notices to the Mahabubnagar MLA, Forest Minister Konda Surekha and KK Mahender Reddy for falsely accusing him of being involved in phone tapping episode. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Yennam Srinivas Reddy said he too had doubts over his phone being tapped.

“Infact, KT Rama Rao should be served notices for charging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had offered Rs.2,500 crore to New Delhi,” Srinivas Reddy said.

He also reminded that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was disqualified by Allahabad High Court in the past for misusing official machinery and for using official car during elections.

“There are allegations that BRS party had used task force vehicles for distributing money. All the BRS MLAs are eligible for disqualification and should be disqualified for misusing government machinery,” Srinivas Reddy demanded.