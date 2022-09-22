| Yet Another Case Of Murder By Injection Comes To Light In Khammam

Yet another case of murder by injection comes to light in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:42 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

(Representational Image) The incident, which has shocked the district with the sensation caused by the Mudigonda incident yet to die down, took place at a private hospital in Khammam city.

Khammam: Gruesome murders by injecting unsuspecting victims with overdoses of anesthesia appear to be becoming a disturbing trend in Khammam, with the second such murder coming to light on Thursday.

If it was a man killed by his wife assisted by her lover and their accomplices by injecting him with an overdose of anesthesia in Mudigonda mandal on Monday, it was the turn of a husband to be charged with the murder of his wife in similar fashion on Thursday.

The incident, which has shocked the district with the sensation caused by the Mudigonda incident yet to die down, took place at a private hospital in Khammam city.

It is said that the suspect, Biksham of Pedda Thanda in Khammam Rural mandal admitted his second wife Naveena, who was pregnant, to the private hospital for delivery 40 days ago. However, she died a day after the delivery. Biksham, a lab technician by profession, had staged a protest at the hospital accusing the hospital staff of negligence that led to his wife’s death and also demanded Rs.5 lakh as compensation.

The hospital management, who got suspicious, had lodged a complaint with the police, who during investigation checked the CCTV camera footage from the hospital.

In one visual, they spotted Biksham administering an injection into the IV fluid bottle that was being given to Naveena after delivery. It was found he had administered an overdose of anesthesia into the IV fluid, leading to her death.

The police, who have reportedly taken Biksham into custody, have registered a case and are investigating.