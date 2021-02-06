Yet another high rise building coming up in Hyderabad

Already, three projects which are nearly 40 floors tall, are under progress in different areas including Miyapur and Shaikpet in the city

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The race to construct the tallest building in Hyderabad is heating up with a towering structure rising to 44 floors getting approval near Waverock Building, Nanakramguda. The project cost is estimated to be nearly Rs.900 crore.

Already, three projects which are nearly 40 floors tall, are under progress in different areas including Miyapur and Shaikpet in the city. The latest project to be added to the list is the 44-floor high rise structure in Nanakramguda coming up in an area spread over five acres and comprising two blocks with 44 floors each.

This could perhaps be the tallest high rise structure coming up in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Though a few builders have applied for high rise structures comprising over 55 floors in Pupplaguda, Narsingi and other areas under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits, permission for the 44 floors twin-block structure in the GHMC limits was accorded a few days back.

Meanwhile, three teams from the Union government have inspected different double bedroom housing projects in the city on Friday.

These teams have been inspecting the housing projects being taken up in different States across the country. On Wednesday and Thursday, they inspected projects in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh State, said an official from GHMC.

On Friday, they inspected the double bedroom housing projects at Kattelamandi, Chintalabasthi, Chilkalguda, Sriramnagar, Pratap Singaram and Jawaharnagar.

During the inspection, they sought details about the status of projects, beneficiary identification process, allotment procedure etc. This is the first time that central teams are inspecting the double bedroom housing projects in the city, the official added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .