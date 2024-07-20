Measures to curb dog menace in Hyderabad to be launched

Public can now reach out to authorities through toll free helpline number 040-21111111 and 040-23225397 to register complaints related to dog menace.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:02 PM

Stray Dogs

Hyderabad: In a bid to control the menace of stray dog population and prevent rabies due to dog bites, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday unveiled multiple measures specifically aimed at 100 per cent implementation of animal birth control and anti-rabies (ABC-AR) programs.

Public can now reach out to authorities through toll free helpline number 040-21111111 and 040-23225397 to register complaints related to dog menace. It has also been decided to pursue 100 percent Anti-Rabies Vaccination of all the street dogs under the GHMC limits.

The municipal authorities are also pushing for establishment of mandatory nurseries at construction sites, as children of construction workers were observed to be the most vulnerable to fatal dog attacks. Letters are being sent to builders in the city through the Chief City Planner of GHMC to facilitate this.

Moreover, establishment of separate rehabilitation shelters for keeping aggressive street dogs is on the cards, along with awareness sessions about dog behavior. In regards to pet dogs, in addition to mandating registrations, a database is expected to be maintained to send regular sterilization and vaccination reminders. Caretakers and those feeding street dogs will also be asked to register themselves.

A State Animal Birth Control Monitoring and Implementation Committee meeting headed by the MA&UD Principal Secretary is soon expected to be held with veterinary doctors, NGO representatives, and others to discuss the measures to prevent dog bite incidents.

Call 040-21111111 and 040-23225397 to report street dogs menace

Standard operating procedure in case of a dog bite

– Jurisdictional Veterinary Officer and dog catching teams must immediately rush to the area

– Officer must meet victim and ensure they are taken to hospital for first dose of Anti-Rabies Vaccine

– Officer must keep a record of the dog bite incident and pursue victim to take follow-up post-bite Anti Rabies Vaccine on 3rd, 7th & 14th day

– Dog catching team must catch the dog responsible for bite immediately and shift it to the Animal Care Center. Check for signs of Rabies in an isolation kennel for a minimum period of 10 days

– All street dogs in the area must be vaccinated and unsterilized street dogs to be taken for ABC-AR and release them back after post-operative care