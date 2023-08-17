| Yet Another Leopard Captured In Tirumala

Yet another leopard captured in Tirumala

The presence of leopards around Tirumala has caused concern among devotees who come for darshan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:07 AM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: In what may come as a great relief to devotees taking the footpath route to Tirumala, a second leopard was captured by forest officials on Wednesday night near the Alipiri walkway.

This is the second leopard caught by authorities in a week and third in the past 50 days. The capture took place near the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, where the leopard was found trapped in a strategically placed cage.

Forest officials have placed three cages at the place where the leopard was captured a few days back.

The Andhra Pradesh forest officials will relocate the wild cat to the SV Zoo located in Tirupati.

The presence of leopards around Tirumala has caused concern among devotees who come for darshan.

Following recent leopard attacks, the authorities of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are on high alert.