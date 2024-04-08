Leopard trapped, set on fire after death in Siddipet

The incident, which happened in the Ibrahimpur forest block of Dubbak Forest Range in Siddipet, is said to have occurred about a month ago, but came to light on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:22 PM

Siddipet: In a disturbing incident, wild boar hunters are suspected to have burnt the carcass of a leopard, which got trapped in a snare laid out for wild boars and died.

The incident, which happened in the Ibrahimpur forest block of Dubbak Forest Range in Siddipet, is said to have occurred about a month ago, but came to light on Sunday. Forest and police officials have taken a suspect into custody. Forest officials collected samples from the site and sent them for forensic analysis.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Forest Officer K Srinivas said the accused had told a few friends in their locality about them setting the carcass of a leopard on fire. The news spread in the local area and finally reached Forest and police officials, who took one of the suspects into custody. The suspect was taken to the site, where Forest officials found a few bones. The remains have been sent to a forensic lab for confirmation.

The suspect is said to have confessed that they set the carcass on fire fearing that they might land in trouble if the incident came to light. Four persons were said to have been involved in the episode. Officials have launched efforts to nab the remaining three suspects.