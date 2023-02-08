YMCA, NPA record victories at Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tourney

Hyderabad: YMCA Hyderabad and NPA Shivrampally recorded victories in the men’s category at the 4th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at the YMCA Secunderabad on Wednesday.

In the first match, Krish, Praveen scored 14 and 12 respectively as YMCA Hyderabad defeated YMCA Sub Juniors 48-38. Krish was accurate in his shots from the flanks while Praveen was quick with the counter attack as they scored in regular intervals to guide their side home.

For Sub Juniors, Kushal (12), Sujay Rao (10) and Vihaan (8) were the top performers. In another match, NPA Shivrampally thrashed BHEL 51-33. Vijay Singhof NPA was in irresistible form as he was on target from the three-point area which left the BHEL team way behind from the start of the second quarter.

Sudershan Singh and Rahul, both of who had represented Telangana at the National Championships this year were not only quick to grab any opportunity to score but stood out in defence to get fast break scoring opportunities. Leading 22-12 at halftime, NPA continued their domination in the final two quarters. Chetan (12) and Ajay Patil (9) were the dominant players for BHEL.

Results: YMCA Hyderabad 48 (Krish 14, Praveen 12) bt YMCA Sub Juniors38 (Kushal 12, Suday Rao 10, Vihaan 8); NPA Shivrampally 51 (Vijay Singh 13,Sudershan 14) bt BHEL 33 (Chetan 12, Ajay Patil 9); Women: YMCA Secunderabd 48(Manasa 10, Siddhika 12, Tanusree 8, Angel 8) bt Trinity Basketball Club 40 (Abshita14, Abigail Lazarus 12, Leesa Dorcas 9).