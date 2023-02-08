Telangana’s Laxman bags Judo gold at Khelo India Youth Games

Meanwhile, Hyderabad swimmer Vritti Agarwal clocked 4.39.28 sec to win silver in the female 400M freestyle event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

L Laxman

Hyderabad: L Laxman of Telangana State Sports School, Adilabad clinched gold in the Judo 50kg category at the Khelo India Youth Games held at the SAI Indoor Hall, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Hyderabad swimmer Vritti Agarwal clocked 4.39.28 sec to win silver in the female 400M freestyle event. This was her second medal as the youngster bagged top honours in the 800M freestyle on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, B Sai Nihar settled for bronze in the male 400M individual medley event with a timing of 4.43.81 sec. Chelani Yug of Rajasthan (4.38.12) and West Bengal’s Gupta Shubhojeet (4.40.69) finished ahead of the State swimmer.

Telangana State men’s rowing team consisting of CH Sraven Kumar, Y Sai Varun, A Ganesh and K Gnaneshwar clocked 3.31.28 to pocket a bronze in the men’s quadruple scull event. Madhya Pradesh took home the gold with the timing of 3.17.39 while Odisha settled for silver by finishing the race in 3.17.90 sec.

The State athletes bagged one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on Wednesday.

Results: Gold: Judo: L Laxman; Silver: Swimming: Vritti Agarwal (4.39.28); Bronze: Swimming: B Sai Nihar (4.43.81), Rowing: Telangana (3.31.28).