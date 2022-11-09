Watch: Pakistani man throws biryani feast for Hyderabadi visitors; video wins hearts

Hyderabad: Many heart-warming moments between the neighbouring countries India and Pakistan exchanging love and mutual respect have surfaced online before. And this video of a Pakistani man’s hospitality towards a Hyderabadi family will surely make your day.

According to the video, a Pakistan national named Tahir Khan gave a lift to a family from Hyderabad that was on their way to attend their daughter’s international tennis tournament in Islamabad. On knowing that the people belonged to India, Tahir insisted that they come to his office and have a meal with him.

In the clip, we see the family feasting on some Hyderabadi biryani with Tahir and sharing their experiences in the neighbouring country. The host is also seen joking, “Aap Virat Kohli humein de do, aap trophy lekar jayein (Give us Virat Kohli, you may take the trophy).”

The girl who had her tennis match stated that she did not expect such a heart-warming welcome and loved the hospitality of the people of Pakistan.

The video garnered over 31 k views on Twitter with many people appreciating the warmth both the countries are sharing. “and one thing i tell u that people on both sides are always good. its the politics that keep people at bay (sic),” said a user. “I want all Indians & Pakistanis to watch this video,” said another.