Young couple killed, two others injured as car hits tree in Kamareddy 

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Nizamabad: A couple died and two others from the same family were injured when the car in which they were traveling hit a tree and turned turtle at Lakshmi Ravulapalli of Machareddy mandal in Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

Shivulla Praveen (25), his wife Renavva (24) and the former’s uncle and aunt were on their way from Velpugonda to Gambhiraopet. Praveen suddenly lost control over the wheels and rammed into the tree, resulting in the instantaneous death of the couple.

On receiving information about the accident, Machareddy police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district government hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .