Young couple’s death in Achampet leaves people shocked

The death of a young couple, who got married against the wishes of their families, left the people in Achampet town in shock on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 09:12 PM

Nagarkurnool: The death of a young couple, who got married against the wishes of their families, left the people in Achampet town in shock on Friday.

A Sindhu (26) a resident of Chennampally village, Lingala mandal and the daughter of former MPTC Arunabai and Srinivasulu, had completed her graduation from a college in the town. Thota Nagarjuna (30), a native of Annasagar village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam, had also pursued graduation from the same college. The two fell in love and got married in Arya Samaj against the wishes of the bride’s family. Despite repeated attempts by her parents to call off the marriage, Sindhu did not agree, prompting them to stay away from her, according to police.

The couple was living in a rented house. While Nagarjuna was working in a private hospital in the town, Sindhu was preparing for TET exams. However, issues soon cropped up between the couple, leading to frequent arguments. On Friday, after a heated argument, Sindhu allegedly attempted to die by suicide. Nagarjuna, with the help of his colleagues broke open the door and after administering CPR, shifted her to a hospital in Nagarkurnool. With the situation turning critical, she was shifted to Hyderabad in an ambulance equipped with ventilator facility.

However, on reaching Hyderabad, doctors declared her brought dead. The body was shifted in the same ambulance back to Achampet and during the journey, her relatives intercepted the ambulance at Amangal in Ranga Reddy. They took Nagarjuna along with them in the guise of holding some discussion and thrashed him severely, leading to his death. Noticing that he was dead, the body was shifted into another vehicle, which was abandoned near the NTR stadium in Achampet, police said.

Growing suspicious over the absence of Nagarjuna in the ambulance, the police began looking for him and found his body. It was then shifted to the Government General hospital, Kalwakurthy while Sindhu’s body was shifted to a morgue in Achampet.

On Saturday, both the families of the couple lodged complaints with the police against each other. Sindhu’s family complained against Nagarjuna that he killed her demanding dowry and later disguised it as a suicide. Nagarjuna’s family complained that he was beaten to death by Sindhu’s family. Police have a registered a case and investigation is on.