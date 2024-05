Youngster found dead in water body in Medak

Domakonda Sai, a resident of the same village is suspected to have died by suicide. A case has been registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 06:39 PM

Representational Image.

Medak: A 20-year-old man, who went missing from his home three days ago, was found dead in the Madanna Kunta water body on the outskirts of Kallakal village in Manoharabad on Saturday.

Domakonda Sai, a resident of the same village is suspected to have died by suicide. A case has been registered. Investigation is on.