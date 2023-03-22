Singareni staff celebrate Ugadi with traditional fervour

Telugu New Year, Ugadi, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety by the staff of Singareni Collieries Company Limited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telugu New Year, Ugadi, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety by the staff of Singareni Collieries Company Limited on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager (Coordination) M Suresh, said that the year named after Shobhakrit fills everyone’s life with happiness and wished that everyone achieve the goals set in their personal lives as well as the production goals set by the company without any hindrance.

He further said that the company would achieve a record production of 67 million tonnes in the current financial year and asked the employees to work towards achieving the production target of 75 million tonnes set by the company in the coming financial year.