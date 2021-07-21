Youngster from Maharashtra drowns in waterfall in Asifabad

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said the deceased was identified as Ram Lokade, a native of Devulawada in Rajura Taluq of Chandrapur district

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In yet another tragic incident, a 23-year-old youngster from Maharashtra accidentally drowned in a waterfall near Chintalamadara village in Tiryani mandal while picnicking at the tourist spot along with his friends on Wednesday. This is the second incident of death by drowning in waterfalls in erstwhile Adilabad district.

Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said the deceased was identified as Ram Lokade, a native of Devulawada in Rajura Taluq of Chandrapur district.

Ram met with a watery grave in the picturesque waterfall, which has recently come alive, after he ventured to swim in it at a deep spot though he did not know swimming. His friends, who could not save the victim, alerted the locals who in turn informed police about the mishap.

On July 18 last, Gurle Harish (24), a native of Karanji village in Jainath mandal, drowned when he tried to cross a stream near the famed Pochera waterfalls in Boath mandal. He was returning after picnicking along with others at the waterfalls.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .