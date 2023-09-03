Youth killed by lightning in Sircilla

A 30-year-old man, Padige Sathish, died after being struck by lightning in Sircilla on Sunday

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 30-year-old man, Padige Sathish, died after being struck by lightning in Sircilla on Sunday.

According to family members, Sathish along with his friends went to Bonala on the outskirts of Sircilla town to play cricket in the morning. As it began raining, they stopped playing and took shelter under a nearby tamarind tree. However, lightning struck the spot, killing Sathish on the spot.

The body was shifted to the Sircilla district headquarters hospital for postmortem.