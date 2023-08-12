Attempt to kidnap child in Rajanna-Sircilla

According to Bagoji Swetha, the child's mother, she had made the child sleep in another room while she was preparing lunch.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Jagtial: An unidentified person made an attempt to kidnap a two-year-old girl in Mannegudam of Medipalli mandal on Saturday.

According to Bagoji Swetha, the child’s mother, she had made the child sleep in another room while she was preparing lunch.

On hearing the child cry, she rushed to the other room but the child was not be seen.

After searching in the house, the mother ran out, where she saw a person running away carrying the child. She ran after him and on the way, cried for help from two persons who were passing by on a two-wheeler. Seeing the men, the alleged kidnapper left the child and fled the spot.

Natives of Rekonda, the family had recently shifted to Mannegudam where the child’s father was working.