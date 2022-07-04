Youth should draw inspiration from Alluri Sitarama Raju: PM Modi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Bhimavaram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to the youth to draw inspiration from revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju for taking the nation in the path of progress.

Addressing a public meeting here on Monday after unveiling a 30-foot bronze statue of Alluri Sitrama Raju during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the freedom fighter, he described Andhra Pradesh as Punyabhumi–land of virtue –and said that he was very happy visiting the state. The birth anniversary of Alluri, known as `Manyam Veerudu’ was being celebrated during the Azadi K Amrit Mahotsav fete, and the entire nation drew inspiration from the legendary leader, he stated.

Paying glowing tributes to Alluri who had rebelled against the British even while he was still very young, he said, “I bow to this Veerabhumi (the land of valour). The Rampa Rebellion to protect the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region, was launched by him in 1922 and it completed 100 years today. Several great people sacrificed their lives for the country and we draw inspiration from the life of Alluri, a symbol of the valour of Adivasis and who sacrificed his life for the nation. He united the people with the slogan `It’s our nation’.”

In this context, Modi also mentioned the names of other great leaders Vuyyalavada Narasimha Reddy, Pingali Venkaiah, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Potti Sriramulu and Veeresalingam Pantulu who led the freedom struggle movement in the state. There was a need to remember their sacrifices and Alluri had taught people how to battle against challenges, he pointed out.

Modi also announced that efforts would be made to commemorate the sacrifices of adivasis during the freedom struggle, and the Alluri Memorial Museum would be set up at Lambasingi. All areas connected with Alluri would be developed. Alluri Dhyana Mandir would be set up at Mogallu, and the Chintapalli police station would also be developed to mark the occasion, he said.

He promised that the adivasis would be given the right on forest wealth and the agency districts would be developed as part of development of backward regions, he added.