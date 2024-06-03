Youth thwarts attempt to snatch his mobile phone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:46 PM

Hyderabad: A courageous youngster thwarted a mobile phone theft near a hostel in Vengal Rao Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The youth identified as Joshua was approached by two men, Balbir Singh and Ram Singh, who reportedly asked for his mobile phone to make a call.

When Joshua handed them his phone, they allegedly attempted to flee with it. Reports suggested that Joshua managed to snatch away the keys of the two-wheeler in which Balbir and Ram Singh had planned to flee the scene of offense.

However, the youngster boldly held on to the vehicle keys and at the same time managed to summon help and prevented them from escaping. Despite being attacked, beaten, and threatened with a knife, Joshua bravely held on and managed to shout for help.

Students from a nearby men’s hostel noticed the altercation, and rushed to his rescue. They caught the attackers and called the police. On being informed, the Madhura Nagar police reached the spot took the duo into custody.