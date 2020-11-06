Youth washed away in Godavari river near Dharmapuri

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Jagtial: A middle aged man who went for a bath in River Godavari after attending the 10th day death ceremony, got washed away near Jaina village of Dharmapuri mandal on Friday evening.

A native of Dubbalagudem of Dharmapuri mandal, Perumalla Bhimaraju went to Jaina village to attend the pedda karma ceremony of his relatives.

After completion of the ceremony, he along with other relatives went to Godavari river to take bath and went missing. He was washed away in the waters as there was heavy flow in the river.

His relatives and villagers searched for Bhimaraju but in vain. As they failed to find Bhimaraju, they informed the police.

Sub-Inspector, Kiran Kumar launched a hunt for the victims by bringing professional swimmers from Dharmapuri. The search operation was being continued when the last information reached.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .