Youth wields knife, disrupts Hanuman rally in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 May 2024, 04:27 PM

Karimnagar: Tension prevailed in Karimnagar town when a youth created a flutter in Hanuman devotees’ procession held in the town on Saturday night.

Hanuman devotees took out a rally in the town in the night. When the rally reached Mancherial chowk near the district headquarters hospital, a youth entered into the rally and danced by holding a knife in his hand. The youth was identified as Jayadev Singh.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the youth into custody. While cops were trying to board the youth into the vehicle to shift him to the police station, devotees prevented them.

Arguments took place between police and devotees. Hanuman devotees alleged that police were trying to save the youth, who created flutter in the rally.

While the police were shifting the youth to the police station, devotees damaged window panes of the police vehicle.

Enraged over the police action, devotees staged a protest at Mancherial chowk by sitting on the road. Police pacified the agitating people and lathicharged a few others who extended support to the devotees.

Knowing about it, BJP leaders and workers gathered at three town police station in a big way and raised slogans demanding the release of Hanuman devotees who were arrested by the cops.

Police officials deployed huge force and brought the situation under control by pacifying the agitating BJP activists by using mild force. Some of the BJP workers and devotees were shifted to PTC center.

Police registered a case against a few people for damaging police vehicle and obstructing their duties.

BJP national general secretary, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a statement, came down heavily on police for resorting to lathicharge on devotees by provoking them. Police officials, who have to solve the problem, had created the problem, he alleged.

Sanjay Kumar, who spoke to DGP, wanted to take action against police, which misbehaved with hanuman devotees.