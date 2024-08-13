Youths assault cab driver for objecting to public urination at Kazipet bus stand

According to reports, the seven youths, apart from attacking the cab driver at Kazipet bus stand, also broke the vehicle's windshield and glasses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 09:30 AM

Hanamkonda: Seven youths created ruckus and attacked a cab driver at the Kazipet bus stand in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, a youth was urinating at the bus stand and when a cab driver objected to it, he along with six others attacked him causing head injuries.

They even broke his car’s windshield and glasses. The youths even damaged another car parked at the bus stand. The cab driver lodged a complaint with the Kazipet police station and when they were taken to the police station there too they had a fight with the police personnel.

They claimed that their family members were working in the police force. Son of an SI working in Siddipet commissionerate and a constable was present when the incident took place at the bus stand. The cab driver was rushed to MGM Hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and investigation is underway.