YouTube India reveals most popular videos in 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: From space missions to stand-up comedy and parodies, diverse content has captured the hearts and screens of millions in 2023. As we anticipate the upcoming year, let’s check out the content that received the highest attention and engagement in 2023.

YouTube India has recently revealed its top 15 most-watched videos and Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious moon mission, topped the list of most-watched videos on YouTube in 2023. “Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast saw over 8.5 million peak concurrent views, making it the largest live stream of all time on YouTube (sic),” the streaming giant said in a blog post.

The second top-trending YouTube video in India in 2023 is “Men on Mission” by the channel Round2Hell. The challenge consists of completing a series of difficult tasks, such as running a marathon, climbing a mountain, and swimming across a lake.

Anubhav Singh Bassi’s ‘UPSC – Standup Comedy’, Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati’s ‘Daily Vloggers Parody’, a parody of ‘Bigg Boss’, called ‘Sasta Biig Bosss 2’, Harsh Beniwal’s ‘Checkmate’, BB Ki Vines ‘Angry Masterji Part 16’, Abhishek Upmanyu’s ‘Health anxiety’ are among the other videos that topped the India charts on YouTube.

YouTube has even released a separate list of the top 15 gaming videos in India for the year. India’s top six breakout creators this year are Pawan Sahu, Neetu Bisht, and accounts named ‘cute.Shivani.05’, ‘aman real dancer’ and Shintu Mourya. Neetu Bisht was ranked top among women breakout creators on YouTube.

While a Bhojpuri song topped the list of most-watched music videos, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Tere Vaaste Falak’ from the film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ stood second. Tamannaah’s ‘Kaavaalayya’ from Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ ranked sixth.

Top 15 Trending YouTube Videos of 2023:

1. Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft-landing LIVE Telecast — ISRO Official

2. Men on Mission (MOM) — Round2hell

3. UPSC – Stand Up Comedy ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

4. Daily Vloggers Parody — CarryMinati

5. Sasta Biig Bosss 2 — Ashish Chanchalani

6. Checkmate — Harsh Beniwal

7. Sandeep Bhaiya — The Viral Fever

8. Stole Supra from Mafia House — GTA 5 Gameplay; Techno Gamerz

9. BB Ki Vines — Angry Masterji Part 16

10. Health Anxiety — Standup Comedy by Abhishek Upmanyu

11. Super11 Asia Cup 2023 Final India vs Sri Lanka highlights

12. YouTube Channel Kaise Banaye — How to Create a YouTube Channel; Spreading Gyan

13. Round2 hell roast on the ‘Thugesh’ show

14. Fukra Insaan Reveals Bigg Boss Secrets — Triggered Insaan

15. Make Joke of by Saurabh Shukla

Top 10 Breakout Creators of 2023:

1. Pawan Sahu

2. Neetu Bisht

3. Cute.Shivani.05

4. Filmy Suraj Actor

5. aman dancer real

6. Artist Shintu Mourya

7. Sagar’s Kitchen

8. Priya Biswas

9. Prashant Sharma Entertainment

10. Great Indian Asmr

Top 10 Women Breakout Creators in India:

1. Neetu Bisht

2. Shalu Kirar

3. Jashvi vishvi

4. The Thoughtful Girl

5. Royal Quinn

6. Sonal Agrawal

7. Minku Tinku

8. Anju Drawing Shorts

9. Mahi Lakra Vlogs

10. Mom and Reedishna