Youtuber attacked by rowdy sheeter in Hyderabad

Mubeen Mirza, a resident of Vattepally, was standing near Mahmooda Hotel when Sohail, a known rowdy sheeter, and his associates suddenly attacked him with a knife. Mirza sustained facial injuries and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 10:31 AM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter inflicted a bleeding wound with a knife on a YouTuber who runs a news channel in the city. The incident took place at Mailardevpally on Tuesday night.

The victim Mubeen Mirza, a resident of Vattepally was standing near Mahmooda hotel when a rowdy sheeter Sohail and his associates came and all of sudden attacked on the face of victim with a knife. The injured man was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he was administered treatment for the injuries.

On information the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and took up investigation. A case is registered.

Mubeen Mirza for last one month was raising issues pertaining to demolition of religious places in the city and elsewhere.