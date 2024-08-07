Youtuber attacked by rowdy sheeter in Hyderabad

Mubeen Mirza, a resident of Vattepally, was standing near Mahmooda Hotel when Sohail, a known rowdy sheeter, and his associates suddenly attacked him with a knife. Mirza sustained facial injuries and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.
The victim Mubeen Mirza, a resident of Vattepally was standing near Mahmooda hotel when a rowdy sheeter Sohail and his associates came and all of sudden attacked on the face of victim with a knife. The injured man was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he was administered treatment for the injuries.
On information the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and took up investigation. A case is registered.
Mubeen Mirza for last one month was raising issues pertaining to demolition of religious places in the city and elsewhere.