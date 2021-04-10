YS Sharmila to launch new party on July 8

By | Published: 12:02 am

Khammam: Former Chief Minister late YS Rajashekhara Reddy’s daughter YS Sharmila has announced that she was going to launch a political party in Telangana on July 8, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Rajashekhra Reddy. She informed that the new political party’s name, flag and agenda would be revealed on the same day. It would be a party of Telangana people and would fight for the rights of people in the State, she said.

She, along with her mother YS Vijayamma, addressed a public meeting at Pavilion Grounds here on Friday explaining the need of a new political party in Telangana. She listed out the welfare schemes implemented in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh by her father YSR.

3-day hunger strike

Sharmila informed that she was going to take up a three-day hunger strike on April 15 in Hyderabad seeking the State government to fill up around 1.91 lakh vacant posts in government departments. From April 17 onwards, the party workers would stage relay hunger strikes in support of the demand. She stated that the new party would oppose any project that stands against interests of Telangana State and would fight for the protection of interests of youth, women, farmers, poor and downtrodden, tribal podu land issues and for equal representation for BCs.

The purpose of launching a new political party was to question the ruling party, Sharmila said while asserting that she was a ‘Telangana Bidda’, lived in the State and wanted to pay back to the State. She said she would contest elections in the State and her party has no connection whatsoever with TRS, Congress or BJP. “I am here only to represent the public and fight for their welfare. Our party would not work under anyone’s direction,” she added.

Hitting out at BJP led NDA government she noted that the Central government failed to deliver the promises like setting up railway coach factory and turmeric board in Telangana. While claiming that she respects the separate Telangana movement, Sharmila said aspirations of the separate State were not yet fulfilled.

YSR’s daughter felt there was a need and place for a new political party and hence she decided to launch the party while recalling several measures launched by her father Rajashekhara Reddy.

