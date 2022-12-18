YSRC won’t be allowed to win next elections, says Pawan Kalyan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Narasaraopeta: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that the YSR Congress Party would not win and would not be allowed to win the next elections as he is committed to his word that he would not allow the anti-YSRCP vote to be split.

Addressing a meeting under the `Jana Sena Koulu Rythu Bharosa Yatra’ where he gave away cheques to tenant farmers who were put to loss at Dhulipalla in Satthenapalli mandal of Palnadu district near here, he alleged that the YSRCP leaders were looting the state and the ruling party had declared a `corruption holiday’ just because the elections were not far away. “They call me weekend politician and engage Kapu leaders to abuse me. The YSRCP is unable to withstand me even when I come out only once in a week. I don’t have plunder wealth and I am helping the farmers in hard times with my hard earned money,” he stated.

Explaining that he had to come out in the open only to stop the atrocities of the YSRCP government, Pawan Kalyan feared that the coming elections might witness a lot of trouble. “But you leave it to me. I have plans and can take care of things. It is my responsibility to steer Jana Sena Party to power,” he stated.