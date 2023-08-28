YSRCP MPs meet EC, seek probe into fake votes since 2014

The YSR Congress Party MPs met the Election Commissioner and sought a probe into the fake votes registered in Andhra Pradesh since 2014

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

New Delhi: The YSR Congress Party MPs met the Election Commissioner here on Monday and sought a probe into the fake votes registered in Andhra Pradesh since 2014.

Informing this to media persons here, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy who led the MPs delegation, alleged that the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to large scale irregularities and came to power through fake votes. “He is now alleging that we are indulging in fraud. It is like a thief calling others a thief,” he remarked.

Noting that it was the sole responsibility of the Election Commission to delete all fake votes, he said that the YSRCP also urged the EC to immediately link the voter cards with Aadhar Card to ensure only one vote for each and conduct the coming elections in a free and transparent manner. The voters enrollment was now done in most transparent way and against 3,98,34,776 votes in 2019, there were now 3,97,96,678 votes, he revealed.

Clarifying that no fake votes were registered in Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Sai Reddy said the aim was to have only a genuine voters’ list. “Chandrababu Naidu is registering bogus votes through Seva Mitra and My TDP, and we have urged the Election Commission to stop the TDP voter profiling,” he said, and added that the EC had assured them to probe the issue thoroughly through a full Commission.