YSRCP should win all 175 seats: CM Jagan

Several crores of people are dependent on us as we are able to do them good, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy stated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

File Photo

Guntur: The YSR Congress Party should win all the 175 Assembly seats in the coming elections, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reiterated here on Wednesday.

Reviewing the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme at his Tadepalli camp office here with MLAs, district party presidents and coordinators, he called for resolving issues at the field level. After the present Jagananna Suraksha, there would be another programme to reach the people, he revealed.

“Gadapa Gadapaku programme is key and it should be taken with all seriousness. It’s very useful and the next nine months are very crucial for us. We have to win 175 out of 175 seats. If the work of MLAs is satisfactory, they will be continued. Several crores of people are dependent on us as we are able to do them good,” he stated.