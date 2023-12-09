130 tonnes of PDS rice seized in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Special Task Force seized 130 tonnes of PDS rice in two different incidents in the district on Saturday.

The Task Force seized 70 tonnes of PDS rice from one Shankaraiah at Isnapur town. He had hired two migrant workers Mandal and Berendra Singh of West Bengal to run the business. The police found 70 tonnes of rice in a godown owned by Shankaraiah near Isnpaur. The seized rice was handed over to the BDL Bhanur police.

In the second instance, the Task Force seized 60 tonnes of PDS rice while three persons were taking them in three goods vehicles under the Sadasivapet police limits. L Abishekh, L Suresh and Putti Mallikarjun were nabbed. The police said efforts were on to track who was behind the business. The seized rice was handed over to the Sadasivapet police.