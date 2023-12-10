Telangana: Man stabs wife to death after argument

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 33 year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at Adibatla in Ranga Reddy district over personal issues on Saturday night.

The victim Banothu Jyothi (33), lived along with her husband Banothu Jabbar Lal, at Surajnagar Turkayamjal under Abdullapurmet police station area.

On Saturday late night, Jabbar and Jyothi quarrelled over some family issues during which the man stabbed Jyothi repeatedly with a knife leading to severe injuries, said Adibatla Inspector, P Raghuveer Reddy.

Hearing the commotion the local people informed the police who reached the spot and shifted the woman to a local government hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The body was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case is registered and the police are investigating.

Jabbar Lal fled soon after killing his wife and the police are making efforts to nab him.