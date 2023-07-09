Jagadeesh, Neel Yarramilli clinch Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament titles

Jagadeesh and Neel Yarramilli clinched titles in the 206th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Medal winners of 206th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament on Sunday

Hyderabad: K Jagadeesh and Neel Yarramilli clinched titles in the 206th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

In the open category, Neel recorded 5.5 points out of 6 rounds, while Ritesh Maddukuri and Divith Reddy got second and third places with 5 points each.

In the juniors division, K Jagadeesh and Ayush Yadav tied for first position with 5.5 points apiece out of six rounds. After a tie-break, K Jagadeesh won the event, Ayush Yadav got second place and Krithikdev got third place with 5 points.

Results: Open category top ten places: 1. Neel Yarramilli, 2.Ritesh Maddukuri, 3.Divith Reddy, 4.Sanketh Reddi, 5.Karyasheel P, 6. Anilkumar Reddy, 7.Karthikeya Kashyap, 8.Surya K, 9.Perumallu K, 10. Vasishta Ramanarao KV;

U-15 Boys: 1.Ayush Yadav, 2.Jaya Sai Damerla; Girls: 1. Nikita Sachin, 2. Navya; U-13 Boys: 1.Ramchandran TR, 2. Shanmuk Saish V; Girls: 1. Annika Reddy, 2. Apoorva Mithra; U-11 Boys: 1. Krithikdev, 2. Gagan Tellagorla; Girls: 1. Nehasanvi Chitalangi, 2. Sai Sudheela R; U-9 Boys: 1. Dikshit Nagireddypalli, 2.Parameshwar Kanakamedala; Girls: 1. Rani A; U-7 Boys: 1. Shreyan T, 2. Saathvik Chakravarthy; Girls: 1. Kavya Nirvana K, 2. Saanvika P; Best Woman: Deekshitha M, Best Veteran: T Masood.