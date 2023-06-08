Zaheerabad: 700 2BHK houses to be handed to beneficiaries in 45 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inspecting the 2-BHK colony near Zaheerabad on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would complete construction of 700 double-bedroom houses near Zaheerabad within 45 days to hand over to the beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering after inspecting the construction of the 2BHK colony at Hothi-K near Zaheerabad town on Thursday, the Minister asked officials to provide drinking water, electricity supply, drainage and other infrastructure facilities at the 2BHK colony. Stating that the government had already completed 300 houses and handed over them to beneficiaries in Zaheerabad, Harish Rao said the State government had allotted 3,000 houses to Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency under the Gruhalakshmi Scheme as well.

The Minister also laid the foundation for construction of a Padmashali Bhavan and a Arekatika Bhavan near Hothi-K. He also handed over 10 Guntas land allotment documents to the Jangama community. Elaborating how the constituency had benefited after BRS came to power, Rao said the government had built an ICU, Dialysis Centre besides allotting a 50-bed MCH to Zaheerabad.

Medak MP BB Patil, Collector A Sharat, MLA K Manik Rao, Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar, District Cooperative and Marketing Committee Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others were present.

