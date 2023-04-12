Telangana: 572 families get 2BHK houses in Andole

Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated 572 double-bedroom houses at three locations in and around Andole-Jogipet twin towns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is walking through 2-BHK colony near Andole of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated 572 double-bedroom houses at three locations in and around Andole-Jogipet twin towns on Wednesday.

Speaking after handing over documents of the 2BHK houses to beneficiaries, the Minister said the State government would provide all infrastructure facilities in the 2BHK colonies. Following the request of Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Rao assured funds to build a water sump and to lay internal roads besides other facilities.

Promising more 2BHK houses to the homeless in Andole constituency, the Minister said the State government would also sanction Rs 3 lakh to help the homeless to build homes on their own lands.

The Minister later inaugurated a five-bed dialysis centre in the Jogipet Government Hospital.