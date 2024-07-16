Zaheerabad MLA seeks release of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad to instruct the government to release funds for the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in Zaheerabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 06:14 PM

Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao is presenting a representation to Speaker Gaddam Prasad in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Manik Rao met with the speaker along with BRS MLAs at his chambers on Tuesday and submitted a representation in this regard.

The issuing of cheques for 900 beneficiaries was pending for seven months in Zaheerabad, he said, adding that officials were not responding to their pleas though he met the Sangareddy Collector and Zaheerabad RDO multiple times.

He sought the intervention of the Speaker for the benefit of the beneficiaries.