Widow, mother of three daughters, given financial assistance in Sangareddy

Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao came to the rescue of a poor family that lost its sole breadwinner recently

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Finannce Minister T Harish Rao, Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao are presenting Rs 5 lakh to Punnamma in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao came to the rescue of a poor family that lost its sole breadwinner recently.

Taking the struggles of the family to the notice of the district administration, the MLA got Rs.5 lakh sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) to the family.

Punnamma of Digwal village in Kohir Mandal had lost her husband Yesurathnam and was struggling to feed their three daughters.

Taking her plight to the notice of Collector A Sharath and Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Manik Rao got the financial assistance sanctioned, after which the cheque was presented to Punnamma by Harish Rao at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.