Noisy scenes in Kalyana Lakshmi cheque distribution in Jagtial

Mild tension prevailed when Congress workers countered the BRS activists.

Jagtial: Noisy scenes were witnessed during the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in Jagtial on Saturday.

Trouble began when BRS activists raised an objection for not printing photographs of public representatives on flex boards in the Tahsildar office in connection with the cheque distribution.

Except Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s photograph, no other photos were printed on the board. Enraged over this, BRS workers raised slogans against the Congress government.

Mild tension prevailed when Congress workers countered the BRS activists. Police intervened and brought the situation under control by pacifying both sides. However, trouble began again when BRS activists distributed saris that had photographs of BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao to women who were present at the same venue.

Government whip and Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar raised objection to this, while Congress workers demanded the police to seize the car carrying the saris. Even as women who were getting the saris objected this, the police seized the car and shifted it to the police station.

Earlier, women beneficiaries who came to receive the Kalyana Lakshmi cheques were made to wait for four hours with a disruption in power supply delaying the programme. Power supply was restored only after MLC T Jeevan Reddy contacted Electricity department officials over phone.

The Kalyana Lakshmi cheques were distributed to beneficiaries from Jagtial town, rural and urban mandals. Jeevan Reddy, Laxman Kumar, MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, ZP chairperson D Vasantha and others were present.