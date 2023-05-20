Steps taken for speedy distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi cheques: Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Photo: James

Khammam: State government introduced and was implementing Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme so that the marriage of a poor girl would not be a burden on the parents, said district Collector VP Gautham.

The Collector along with MLA S Venkata Veeraiah distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques to 96 beneficiaries at Sathupalli in the district on Saturday. Cheques worth Rs. 19.67 crore were distributed to 2,317 beneficiaries in the last eight years in Sathupalli mandal, he said.

Authorities have taken measures so that the beneficiaries would receive Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques within 30 to 40 days and there was no shortage of funds, Gautham said.

The Collector informed that a report has been sent to the government to help the mango farmers who have lost their crop due to untimely rains and strong winds and compensation would be paid soon. It has been estimated that mango orchards in 300 acres were damaged.

He suggested that paddy and maize farmers have also lost crops due to rains in many areas. In view of untimely rains in the months of April and May, there was a need to cultivate yasangi paddy early. Farmers have to make preparations to plant crops early in this vanakalam season.

MLA Veeraiah said that with the cooperation of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Sathupalli constituency witnessed rapid development. Funds have been sanctioned for BT roads, internal CC roads, repairs and community halls in the constituency.

He said that Telangana has become a role model for the country with its better administration. The Chief Minister has been working for the welfare of the farmers with schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free electricity and grain collection, he said.

Later in the day Gautham and Veeraiah inspected the works of Sitarama lift irrigation project at Yathalakunta. The Collector told officials to speed up the works by increasing machinery and workers. Compensation to those who have lost their lands under the project has to be paid immediately.