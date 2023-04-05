Zee Telugu gears up for ‘Super Queen 2’ with a promise to dazzle and inspire

'Super Queen 2' will test and analyse the different aspects of the contestants, which is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is all geared up to launch ‘Super Queen 2’, a glamorous and entertaining show that promises to inspire and entertain audiences across the State. The second season of ‘Super Queen’ promises to be an enthralling journey and a visual treat for audiences, as it brings together 10 of the most talented and charismatic queens to compete for the coveted title.

With each episode featuring various challenges, the show will test and analyse the different aspects of the contestants, which is bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The latest season has an interesting line-up of contestants with Vidyullekha Raman, Likitha Murthy, Mounika Yadav, Ester, Priyanka, Pavitra, Susmitha, Suhasini, Jhansi and Prashanthi, being hand-picked for their unique qualities and talents.

The show will be hosted by the super charming and witty Pradeep Machiraju. With his signature style and humour, Pradeep is sure to keep the audience engaged and entertained throughout the show.

‘Super Queen 2’ is not just another reality show; it is a celebration of the power and beauty of women. The search for the ultimate ‘Super Queen’ is going to be an exhilarating journey. The show recently had a grand launch which saw the special guest actor Kajal Aggarwal having fun time with the contestants.

Speaking about her experience, Kajal said, “The show, ‘Super Queen’, is a household name and I am really excited to be at the launch of a show that celebrates the beauty and intelligence of women. ‘Super Queen 2’ is a unique platform that empowers women to showcase their skills and abilities and inspires others to do the same. I am honoured to be a part of this celebration of femininity and look forward to watching the contestants compete.”

The show is all set to launch on April 9 at 12 noon, while the regular episodes will follow from April 16 at 11 am.