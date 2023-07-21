| Witness These Queens Fight It Out One Last Time During The Finale Of Super Queen Season 2

Popular reality show ‘Super Queen season 2’ has now reached its finale and it is finally time to crown the ultimate Queen.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Popular reality show ‘Super Queen season 2’ has been entertaining viewers since its premiere. The show that sees the most celebrated women of the Telugu-speaking States compete in different tasks, has now reached its finale and it is finally time to crown the ultimate Queen.

The second edition of ‘Super Queens’ saw an impressive line-up of contestants from across the region, fighting for the coveted crown, and its grand culmination will present viewers with an epic finale battle, when it airs on Sunday, July 23 at 11 am, only on Zee Telugu.

The semi-finale had concluded with a dazzling display of beauty, talent, and grace, leaving the audience mesmerised. And the grand finale of ‘Super Queen season 2’ will be no different!

The finale episode will begin with the host, Pradeep Machiraju, making an entertaining entry onto the stage with all the finalists – Likhitha, Mounika, Prashanthi, Jhansi, Suhasini. Each contestant will then go on to share their experience and heartwarming journey on ‘Super Queen’ and the amount of prep that has gone into the finale.

The participants will then go on to compete in the final set of exciting tasks and prove their mettle one last time. From lifting bricks to an exciting weight game, and much more, the Queens will showcase their strength as well as grace like never before, during the finale. They will go all out, making the ‘Super Queen Season 2’ finale something to watch out for!

Apart from the nail-biting competition, viewers will also get to witness some special performances by Suhasini, Mounika, Likitha, and Esther. Now, it remains to be seen who will emerge as the winner amongst the participants.