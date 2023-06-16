Zee Telugu is all set to air a heart-warming Father’s Day event– ‘Nenu Nanna’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu television channel Zee Telugu is all set to celebrate this Father’s Day with a special event – ‘Nenu Nanna’, which will tug at everyone’s heartstrings. With beautiful performances, some funny interactions, entertaining skits, melodious songs, and much more, the epic ‘Nenu Nanna’ celebration will entertain viewers as it airs on June 18 (Sunday) at 6 pm.

Paying a sweet tribute to all the fathers across the world as well as their selfless deeds for their children, the star-studded show will surely keep everyone glued to their TV screens. What’s even more interesting is that ‘Nenu Nanna’ will also kick-start the celebration of World Music Day on the channel, which is observed on June 21. The show will showcase some fascinating and amusing banter taking place between the artistes and their beloved fathers, who will also be present at the event.

Popular Telugu actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali will also appear as a special guest and will play some games with all of the fathers and their children. The late actor Srihari’s wife and son will also be joining the celebrations and recall all the wonderful times they shared with Srihari.

Popular comedian and senior actor Sudhakar will be seen on Telugu television after a long haul with this event to entertain the audience with his funny antics. Actor Vishwak Sen is going to share some enjoyable and engaging stories about his father, while contestants from Zee Telugu’s reality show ‘Drama Juniors’ will make everyone teary-eyed with their hard-hitting skit.

To mark World Music Day, a few Zee Telugu and ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ singers will be performing captivating songs. On the other hand, popular singers Mano and RP Patnaik will take the audience on a melodious journey with their entertaining songs.

Anchors Ravi and Siri Hanumanthu will ensure the event is enjoyable with their comic punches, and inspiring words on parenting.