Zee Telugu’s ‘Mukkupudaka’ is all set to strike an emotional chord with the audience

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Since its inception, Zee Telugu has always aimed at entertaining its audience with an array of unique fiction shows ranging from romantic tales to mythological and supernatural narratives as well as family dramas. Joining Zee Telugu’s cutting-edge line-up of shows is yet another ingenious fiction offering titled ‘Mukkupudaka’. A traditional and deep-rooted family drama, the show is all set to premiere on July 11 and air every Monday to Saturday at 8 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

Steering clear of the usual mother-in-law and daughter-in-law tussle, ‘Mukkupudaka’ revolves around Vedavati’s desperate search for a daughter-in-law who could be her successor in fulfilling a religious obligation to save their village from the wrath of Goddess Annapurna Devi.

The catch here is that the daughter-in-law’s horoscope must completely match Vedavati’s horoscope. What’s more is that her younger son, Srikar (Raki Gowda), is Vedavati’s only hope as her money-minded elder son goes against her wishes. While Vedavati’s search continues, Srikar falls in love with Avani (Aishwarya Pisse), a tourist guide in their city.

But will Avani’s horoscope match Vedavati’s horoscope? If not, will Vedavati accept Avani as her daughter-in-law? And why did Goddess Annapurna get angry in the first place? And what obligation did she put on the village? With plenty of questions in everyone’s mind and with several twists and turns in the tale, we are sure the audience will enjoy this thrilling yet emotional rollercoaster ride.

To watch this intriguing traditional family drama, tune in to ‘Mukkupudaka’ every Monday to Saturday at 8 pm, starting from July 11, only on Zee Telugu.