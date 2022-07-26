ZEE5’s new Original series ‘Hello World’ to stream from August 12

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:03 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: After the success of its recent releases ‘Recce’ and ‘Maa Neella Tank’, ZEE5 is gearing up to present a new web series now. This time, the streaming giant is coming out with an office drama. Workplace dramas are rare to come by and this 8-episode web series promises to be slice-of-life and relatable.

What is ‘Hello World’ about? “It is the story of eight youngsters who step into a large IT company hoping that their struggles are all behind them, only to find that life has a lot more in store than they had imagined,” says director Sivasai Vardhan Jaladanki, who has previously made ‘Geetha Subramanyam’.

‘Hello World’ is expected to explore the psyche of young techies who step into the corporate world with a twinkle in their eyes. Surely, this is something ZEE5’s patrons are going to love.

The series has Aryan Rajesh, Sadaa, Ram Nitin, Nayan Karishma, Sudharsan Govind, Nitya Shetty, Nikhil V Simha, Geela Anil, Apoorva Rao, Snehal S Kamat, Ravi Varma and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles.

Scripted and directed by Sivasai Vardhan Jaladanki, the series will start streaming from August 12. While Edurolu Raju cranked the camera, PK Dhandi composed the music.