ZEE5’s fun-filled web series ‘Maa Neella Tank’ to premiere on July 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:18 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has made a name for itself nationwide as a prominent streaming platform since its inception. It has been streaming ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ to a blockbuster response.

On the web series front too, ZEE5 has been spectacular. After presenting the comedy-drama ‘Oka Chinna Family Story’ from Pink Elephant Pictures, ‘Loser 2’ from Annapurna Studios, ‘Gaalivaana’ from BBC Studios and NorthStar Entertainment, it most recently came out with ‘Recce’.

Now, it is presenting yet another web series, which is both novel and refreshing. ‘Maa Neella Tank’, which marks the OTT debut of Telugu actor Sushanth, is gearing up for streaming. This one is a fun-filled web series marking the return of actor Priya Anand to the Telugu screen after a gap of 10 years.

The 8-episode series is a feel-good village dramedy. Set in a village named Buchivolu, the series has an exciting premise. MLA Kodandam’s son Gopal threatens to jump into a defunct water tank if his love Surekha doesn’t come back. Kodandam is embarrassed at what his son is up to at a time when elections are around the corner.

His relative Narasimham, meanwhile, attempts to tarnish his image and wrest power. In the same village, a Sub-Inspector named Giri is assigned the job of bringing back Surekha if he has to get a transfer out of the village. There ensues a cat and mouse game between the two political rivals, with Gurumurthy desiring to mint money from repairs to the water tank.

The defunct tank and the naive Surekha become tools in the hands of selfish men with petty goals. The series has been directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. Sushanth plays the lead role of Vamsi, while Priya Anand is seen as Surekha. Sudarshan as Gopal, Prem Sagar as Kodandam, Nirosha as Chamundi and Annapurnamma as Boonemma are seen in key roles. The other cast includes

Appaji Ambarisha, Divi, Ramaraj, Bindu Chandramouli, Sandeep Varanasi and Lavanya Reddy, among others.

Okkokkadu okkokka type! Kani andaru kaliste..?

Navvula pandage!

Alanti pandage, paathabadina tank chuttu thirige maa ee kottha katha – MAA NEELLA TANK Coming to fill your laughter tank, on 15th JULY#MNTonZEE5 #AZEE5Originals@iamSushanthA @PriyaAnand @DiviActor pic.twitter.com/6UjFGlJoQx — ZEE5 Telugu (@ZEE5Telugu) June 23, 2022