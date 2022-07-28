ZEE5 to release new web series ‘Paper Rocket’; Akkineni Nagarjuna launches trailer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: After ‘Recce’ and ‘Maa Neella Tank’, ZEE5 is all set to stream a new web series titled ‘Hello World’ from August 12. Now, ‘Paper Rocket’ is another latest offering from the streaming giant. A feel-good series, it tells a heart-warming tale and is directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, who is the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Produced by Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Production, the series is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on July 29.

Featuring Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, ‘Paper Rocket’ is based on human emotions that encapsulate the philosophical approach towards life and finding happiness as a treasure in every aspect of life. Boasting splendiferous songs, the series is expected to be engaging throughout.

Its trailer was released by ‘King’ Akkineni Nagarjuna. After watching the trailer, Nagarjuna said, “The trailer looks heartwarming, infused with many emotions that you are sure to love. Looks like the entire team has enjoyed working for and had fun with the project.”

Speaking about her product, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi said, “‘Paper Rocket’ is special and close to my heart. This series involves some of the biggest names in the industry. I would like to thank ZEE5 for banking trust on ‘Paper Rocket’, and facilitating a wide release. The actors have elevated the intensity of the script with their phenomenal performances, and the technicians have adorned it with their impeccable contributions. Sound design has played a prominent part in this series, and I thank Tapas Nayak sir for his wonderful work.”

Producer Sreenidhi Sagar said, “I thank my technical crew of this movie for their earnest dedication to this project. As a producer, I am completely satisfied and happy with the way ‘Paper Rocket’ has shaped up. The actors and technicians are the main reason behind making this series achieve a fabulous output. I request everyone to watch this series and support it.”

Actor Kalidas Jayaram said, “I thank Akkineni Nagarjuna sir for revealing the trailer of ‘Paper Rocket’. I am overjoyed listening to his heartiest appreciation. I enjoyed myself a lot while acting in this series. Everyone should watch this series, as it will instill a feel-good experience in all.”

Tanya Ravichandran said, “I felt really happy while working in this series. It was more like taking a meaningful and valuable trip. I thank everyone in the team for making my experience so good and elated.”

Besides the lead pair, the cast includes K Renuka, Karunakaran, Nirmal Palazhi, Gouri G. Kishan, Dheeraj, Nagineedu, Chinni Jayanth, Kaali Venkat, Poornima Bhagyaraj, G.M.Kumar, Abhishek Shankar, Priyadharshini Rajkumar, Sujatha, and many others.

Music for the series is composed by Simon K King while Richard M Nathan & Gavemic U Ary handled the cinematography.