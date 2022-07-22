ZEE5’s ‘Maa Neella Tank’ clocks 50 million streaming minutes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:37 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has been dishing out a wide variety of content in various formats in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarathi, Bengali and other languages.

On July 15, the streaming giant started premiering ‘Maa Neella Tank’. Starring Sushanth and Priya Anand in the lead, the 8-episode series has been loved by the audience. The viewers are showering their immense love on the feel-good village dramedy set in Buchivolu. Directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya, the series has been drawing a positive response all over.

‘Maa Neella Tank’ is trending at Top 3 on ZEE5 India. Though the series started with average reviews from the media fraternity, the viewers have given a superlative verdict. The nature of the series is such that each episode can be watched at leisure without bothering about losing track of the plot.

The light humour and healthy banter are making the viewers revisit the series from where they had left. For those who are not into binge-watching, ‘Maa Neella Tank’ is the perfect outing.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .