Kotha has more majority than votes polled by rival

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 05:54 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Siddipet: MLA-elect from Dubbak assembly constituency Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has achieved a rare record by winning with a majority of over 53,000 votes. Reddy had won as Medak Lok Sabha MP twice and now as MLA of Dubbak once. In all the three elections, his majority has been more than what his closest rival managed to poll.

In the 2014 Medak Lok Sabha by-election, the two-time BRS MP won with a majority of 3.61 lakh votes. The Congress candidate in the election, V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, got just 2.10 lakh votes, while he polled 5.71 lakh votes. Reddy had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a majority of 3.16 lakh votes. The Congress candidate that time, Gali Anil Kumar, got just 2.79 lakh votes.

Continuing in the same vein, Prabhakar Reddy got 97,879 votes in the 2023 assembly election while BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao got just 44, 366 votes. The votes polled for Raghunandan were fewer than the majority (53,513) Reddy got in the election. This was also the second defeat for Raghunandan Rao against Prabhakar Reddy. Rao had ended third in the 2019 Lok Sabha election while contesting on a BJP ticket.

NOTA got more votes than independents

Another interesting fact in the Dubbak assembly constituency results was that all the eight independent candidates got fewer votes than the votes polled to NOTA. NOTA polled 2,252 votes while only two out of eight independents got more than 1,000 votes. Independent candidate Saikam Malesh Yadav got 1,197 votes while another independent candidate got 1,189 votes.